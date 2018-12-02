Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho said that the team lacked "mad dogs" on the pitch but at the same time he stated that the players showed grit in staging another fight-back to salvage a 2-2 draw against Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on Saturday, December 1.

United is now in the seventh position on the points table with 22 points in 14 matches.

As per BT Sport, Mourinho said the United had lost so many balls in midfield and "in the second half we went back to losing too many balls in midfield. The players they don't understand that simplicity is genius, especially in some parts of the pitch."

"What we needed to improve in this game was simplicity in midfield. Make it simple, make the ball arrive fast to the attacking players. But good spirit, good fight to come back from 2-0 to 2-2," he added.

Thanks to the Belgian ace Romelu Lukaku and Spaniard Ander Herrera for scoring two goals to earn the draw.

However, the 55-year-old United coach stated, "We don't have many mad dogs, the ones who bite all the ball all the team and press all the time, we don't have many with that spirit. It was nothing to do with the system and Matic and McTominay did a very positive job for two midfield players."

"There were examples of players fighting to the limits -- Marcus Rashford, Phil Jones and many others -- showing that respect for the shirt and for the club. It was not the result but the performance had positive things," he said.