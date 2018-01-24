A book named 'UFO Contacts in Italy' is scheduled for release on February 01, 2018, and interestingly it will feature the first ever picture of an alien inside a UFO, claims the author Roberto Pinotii. The book will be published by 'Flying Disk Press', and it will narrate the alleged UFO sightings in Italy.

According to reports, the photos of the aliens were taken by two Italian men who got a chance to enter the flying saucer. The image features a cockpit with seating, a control panel and various other objects inside the UFO. There is also an image of a person wearing sunglasses, and the author claims this creature as a real alien visitor. Interestingly, the alien literally resembles a human being, with short nose and thick lips.

"Two men were allowed to enter the UFO and take photographs. The diameter of the UFO was 24 meters, that of the control cabin was 10 meters. These rare and extraordinary photographs, as well as two photographs of the alleged extraterrestrial pilot... have been published here for the first time," said Roberto Pinotii, reports Express.UK.

According to the author, the alleged incident associated with the image happened way back in October 1957, in Francavilla, on the Adriatic Coast. The author revealed that more details about this incident have been kept under the wraps until now, and this is for the first time that the information about this bizarre incident is getting published in English.

The author described this sighting as an unusual case of friendship, and according to Pinotii, local residents in and around Adriatic Coast have been in regular contacts with human-like aliens who are willing to help mankind. The author even claimed that Italian diplomat Consul Alberto Perego has also encountered aliens in his life.

Pinotii also added that these extra-terrestrial beings have built underground bases on Earth.

Pinotii has formerly worked as an officer in NATO Italian Army III Missile Brigade. He is an aerospace journalist and is the only living founder of Italy's Centro Ufologico Nazionale, a UFO investigation organization which was formed 50 years ago.

Even though the images have convinced alien buffs, skeptics consider these pictures as another hoax.