Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is on a promotional spree to promote his latest flick 'Zero' has said that if given a chance he would love to play Virat Kohli on screen.

In an interview to Times Now, Shah Rukh made this revelation even as Kohli's wife and another actor in the movie Anushka Sharma was present on the show.

"Virat," SRK told Times Now when asked which cricketer would he like to play on screen, to which Anushka smiled and replied, "But you will have to grow a beard."

"But I had grown a beard. In Harry Met Sejal, I looked just like Virat Kohli. Exactly like him," the star replied.

He was then asked who should play the role of Anushka to which he replied Katrina Kaif.

Kohli has been in great form this year

Indian captain Virat Kohli hogs the headlines at all times, irrespective of the fact whether the Indian team is in action or not. Despite being the best batsman in the ongoing series against Australia, Kohli has managed to get under the skin of the Australians by firing verbal volleys at them.

This has drawn polarising opinions across the cricket fraternity. While former cricketers in Mitchell Johnson and Mike Hussey have criticised Kohli, former Australian captain Allan Border and former coach Darren Lehmann have said that this behaviour adds much-needed spice to the contest.

Even coach Ravi Shastri has thrown his weight behind the skipper and said that Kohli is a gentleman off the field.

"What's wrong with his behaviour? As far as we are concerned, he is an absolute gentleman," Shastri told reporters in Melbourne.

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg too echoed this sentiment and said that Kohli is the leader of the side and his energy is unique.

"Virat Kohli is the energy of this Indian team. He is their clear leader and they feed off him. You just see him on the field - his athleticism is different and he expects that from the Indian team," Hogg told PTI.