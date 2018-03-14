Ashutosh Gowariker, one of the eminent filmmakers of Bollywood, is all set to make a movie on "Panipat", which will tell the story of what led to the third Battle of Panipat. Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon have been cast for the ambitious project, for which Gowariker has joined hands with Rohit Shelatkar's Vision World.

Gowariker, who has always been fascinated by historical dramas, said in a statement: "I have shared screen space with Sanjay in 'Naam', which was a memorable co-acting experience and now it will be great to direct such a versatile and immensely talented actor as him."

"What impresses me most about Arjun, apart from his fine performances - is his dynamism. He has played double roles twice, and he has portrayed an action hero as well as a lover boy," he said.

"I needed someone really beautiful as well as a good performer, and Kriti is both. The eclectic combination of these three is a first for me, and I look forward to this exciting journey with them called 'Panipat'."

The film is based on the third battle of Panipat, one of the most epic battles in the history of India. The battle was fought between the northern expeditionary force of the Maratha Empire and the invading forces of the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali, supported by two Indian allies - the Rohilla Afghans of the Doab and Shuja-ud-Daula, the Nawab of Awadh.

Currently, the director is busy in the process of finalising the rest of the cast and crew of the film, which will be high on action.

"Panipat" will be produced by Sunita Gowariker under their home banner AGPPL in association with Vision World. The film will be released on December 6, 2019.

