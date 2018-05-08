The body of a 33-year-old Singaporean diver who went missing before three days was discovered in the sea off Sentosa on Monday.

Jake Seet Choon Heng, the commercial diver went missing off the waters of Sentosa on Saturday when he was conducting underwater diving operations for a vessel. Since then, the police and other rescue services were conducting searches in the area to recover the body.

The police spokesman revealed that they were alerted about a floating body in the sea of Sentosa at around 6.36 PM on Monday. After recovering the body, the police found that the body is that of the missing diver. The police are currently investigating the cause of an unnatural death.

Jake Seet Choon Heng, is a seasoned commercial diver who possessed more than 10 years of experience. The diver was reported missing on May 05, 2018, to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

Soon after the incident, the MPA conducted rescue operations to save the missing man.

"Two MPA and two Police Coast Guard patrol craft were immediately deployed to the scene to conduct search and rescue. Dive boats and divers were also deployed by the commercial diving company to support the search. MPA has been issuing navigational broadcasts to alert nearby vessels of the incident. Search and dive operations are currently ongoing," said the MPA spokesperson.

After his disappearance, Jake's sister Jacqueline requested the authorities to do the best they can to bring back her brother home. She also alleged that neither the authorities nor his employer promptly informed Jake's family about his missing.

Commercial diving is considered one of the most dangerous jobs in Singapore, and experts say that this profession demands extreme physical and mental strength.

Jake Seet Choon Heng is survived by his wife and two sons, aged three and six. Jake's wife is pregnant now, due next month.