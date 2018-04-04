Skies in Algeria turned blood red a week ago, and conspiracy theorists have jumped to the conclusion that it is a bad omen indicating the arrival of the killer planet Nibiru. As the sky was dipped in blood red, a fiery dust wind started blowing in the Algerian town of Ouargla which baffled residents and weather experts.

Adamant theorists assure Nibiru's existence

Local meteorologists in Ouargla have ruled out the possibility of redness due to the sandstorm from Sahara. However, they believe that the unusual color of the environment may be due to the inexplicable release of iron oxide. According to experts, the most common causes of the red sky are haze or clouds related to storms in the region.

But these convincing reasons are not convincing the adamant conspiracy theorists, as they believe that Nibiru which was lurking at the edge of our solar system for thousands of years is now on its collision course with the earth, and if it happens, it will result in the mass extinction of our planet.

Is earth destabilizing?

According to Nibiru believers, the increased number of seismic activities in the earth is the effect of the alleged ninth killer planet. Interestingly, researchers in NASA have also revealed that there is a ninth planet on the edge of our solar system, and it is pulling strings behind the scenes.

"It might be lingering bashfully on the icy outer edges of our solar system, hiding in the dark, but subtly pulling strings behind the scenes: stretching out the orbits of distant bodies, perhaps even tilting the entire solar system to one side. It is a possible "Planet Nine" -- a world perhaps 10 times the mass of Earth and 20 times farther from the sun than Neptune," said researchers in NASA.

Last week, several videos featuring a large red sized giant object near the International Space Station went viral, but NASA has not commented anything on these sightings. The space agency has several times revealed that Nibiru is an internet hoax, and if this rogue planet is approaching the earth, then we could have already seen it with our naked eyes.