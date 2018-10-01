Blake Lively recently shared a risqué picture on her Instagram handle. The picture is from Lively's advertising campaign for her new movie, A Simple Favor. The picture has made everyone talking including her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Blake Lively shared an image of herself holding the legs of Thomas 'The Boxer' Canestraro. In the picture, he is seen lying on a kitchen bench with his legs in the air. He is also holding a glass of Martini for her in nothing but in his birthday suit. The actress, on the other hand, is dressed in a perfect suit with tie. The actress captioned the sexy picture, "My turn."

Check out the risqué picture of Blake Lively:

Reynolds replied with "he seems nice". His comment alone fetched over 300,000 likes on the social media platform.

Due to their online presence and their statements for each other, both Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are regarded worldwide as one of the perfect celebrity couples. Ryan and Blake made their debut as Green Lantern co-stars at 2010 Comic-Con at the San Diego. During that time, the Deadpool movie star was married to ScarlettJohansson, while Lively was dating her Gossip Girl co-star, Penn Badgley.

Ryan and Scarlett announced their separation on December 14, 2010. The divorce was finalized a few months later. It was rumored in October 2011, that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were dating. The couple got married on September 9, 2012, in South Carolina.

Over the years, Ryan Reynolds has gushed about his wife on multiple occasions. Back in 2015, after their first child was born in December, Ryan said that he would use Black Lively as a "human shield" to save their daughter.

"I used to say to [Blake], 'I would take a bullet for you. I could never love anything as much as I love you.' I would say that to my wife. And the second I looked in that baby's eyes, I knew in that exact moment that if we were ever under attack, I would use my wife as a human shield to protect that baby."

Meanwhile, in A Simple Favor, Blake Lively shares screen with Anna Kendrick and Henry Golding. The film follows a small town vlogger who tries to solve the disappearance of her rich best friend