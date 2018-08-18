A bizarre sky event which apparently took place in Brazil on August 15, 2018, is now the hottest debating point among alien enthusiasts and UFO believers. In broad daylight, a black ring-shaped object appeared in the skies of Brazil, and soon conspiracy theorists came to the conclusion that an alien invasion is imminent.

A video of the strange sighting was later uploaded to YouTube by conspiracy theory YouTube channel 'The Hidden Underbelly 2.0'. In the video, the ring-shaped object which seems to be hollow at the first glance was seen moving across the skies, while spectators were loudly shouting due to the excitement.

"A strange black circle was seen in the sky of the municipality of Castanhal, last Wednesday, August 15, leaving residents of the neighborhood of Apeú curious about the phenomenon that was recorded on video and circulated on the internet. The Portal Roma News sought the National Institute (INMET), to comment on the phenomenon, which according to meteorologists is not something meteorological, which rule out the possibility of being a vortex," wrote the conspiracy theory channel in the video description.

Even though alien enthusiasts are considering this video a concrete evidence of extraterrestrial life, experts have dismissed this theory, and they made it clear that the UFO which appeared in the skies could be actually a 'ring of smoke' formed from a combustion.

However, viewers of the YouTube channel seem pretty convinced that something strange is going on in the skies.

"Well, that something you don't see every day! Weird man, what could cause that?," commented Ben Driggers, a YouTube user.

"I think it was a UFO that burnt its cloaking fuse," commented Geddy Lee, another YouTuber.

The news from Brazil came just a few days after another UFO sighting was reported at the Charles de Gaulle airport, Paris. The video which was shot near the airport shows an unidentified object flying across the skies defying all laws of physics.