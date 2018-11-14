Black Pink's Jennie revealed she feels very proud of being called the 'Female G-Dragon' by her fans. During the press conference for her solo debut track, SOLO, the 22-year-old artist could not control her happiness over the comments.

"It's the best compliment to me," she said. "Rather than denying it, I'm just very grateful to be considered that way."

She added: "It would be a lie if I say I never imagined what G-Dragon oppa would've been like if he was a girl. I want to keep the title of 'Female GD.'"

Not only fans, Big Bang's own member, Seungri admitted there is a similarity between the two artists. During Black Pink's first ever solo concert, BLACKPINK 2018 Tour [In Your Area] Seoul X BC Card, Seungri shared: "I think there are many similarities between Big Bang and Black Pink. Whenever I see Jennie, I'm always reminded of G-dragon hyung. Both of them are always in Paris and have a really good sense of fashion."

Meanwhile, during the same interview, Jennie talked about being the first member of Black Pink to make a solo debut. She shared: "It's not that we started working on the project after I was selected to be the first one. All the members are working on our respective solo tracks. It feels like we're all preparing and starting together. It was fun portraying more of my own self into the track. I do feel burdened being the first, but I want to have fun and think that it's an extension of what we've shown so far as Black Pink."

Adding on, Jennie revealed she received great support from YG Entertainment's head, Yang Hyun while preparing for her solo debut. She said: "He showed great concern towards this solo debut. I received messages almost every day. He picked the stage costumes one by one. He even said, 'This one looks bad' frankly to me."

"He told me to 'Go out and slay everyone' the most. He didn't mean it in a bad way, but he said this because I was too shy. He told me that 'You can do better.' I think he meant that I should shake off being shy and find confidence while performing as a solo artist," she added.