The Academy has finally unveiled its 2019 Oscar nominations and movie lovers from around the world are excited over some of the entries. For instance, Marvel's Black Panther movie has officially become the first superhero movie to enter the race of Oscars. At the same time, several movie experts are stating that movies like Roma and The Favourite are going to win some big awards.
Roma, written and directed by Gravity movie director Alfonso Cuarón, follows the life of a live-in housekeeper to a middle-class family. The film has already won two Golden Globes for Best Director and Best Foreign Language Film. At the same time, it has also won four Critics' Choice awards. Despite the average box-office performance, fans are sure that Roma is surely going to win several awards at the upcoming Oscars.
Meanwhile, Yorgos Lanthimos' period comedy-drama movie, The Favorite is set in the early 18th century and the story follows the relationship between two cousins who are trying their best to be court favorites of Queen Anne.
Here is the complete list of Academy Award nominees:
Best Picture:
- Black Panther
- BlacKkKlansman
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- The Favourite
- Green Book
- Roma
- A Star Is Born
- Vice
Best Director:
- Cold War, Pawel Pawlikowski for Cold War
- Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman
- Yorgos Lanthimos for The Favourite
- Alfonso Cuaron for Roma
- Adam McKay for Vice
Best Actress in a Leading Role
- Yalitza Aparicio for Roma
- Glenn Close for The Wife
- Olivia Colman for The Favourite
- Lady Gaga for A Star Is Born
- Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Actor in a Leading Role
- Christian Bale for Vice
- Bradley Cooper for A Star Is Born
- Willem Dafoe for At Eternity's Gate
- Rami Malek for Bohemian
- Viggo Mortensen for Green Book
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Mahershala Ali for Green Book
- Adam Driver for BlacKkKlansman
- Sam Elliot for A Star Is Born
- Richard E. Grant for Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- Sam Rockwell for Vice
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Amy Adams for Vice
- Regina King for If Beale Street Could Talk
- Emma Stone for The Favourite
- Rachel Weisz for The Favourite
- Marina de Tavira for Roma
Best Adapted Screenplay
- The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
- BlacKkKlansman
- Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- A Star Is Born
Original Screenplay
- The Favourite
- First Reformed
- Green Book
- Vice
- Roma
Cinematography
- Cold War
- The Favourite
- Never Look Away
- A Star Is Born
- Roma
You can check out the remaining list of 2019 Oscar nominations at The Hollywood Reporter's page. In other news, as Kevin Hart is withdrawn from hosting the Oscars, there are chances that this year's Academy Award ceremony will be presented without a host.