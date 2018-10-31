CL, an ex-member of the disbanded girl K-pop group 2NE1, has collaborated with Black Eyed Peas for the track titled Dopeness for the group's Masters of the Sun, Vol. 1.

CL has featured on the track produced by Will.i.am along with Taboo and Apl.de.ap . The track "Dopeness" is from Black Eyed Peas' new album and CL's rap solo displays her English bits gelling well with the band's style. YG Entertainment, CL's agency stated that "CL has major singing and solo rap parts in the song. She raps fluently in English and blends naturally with The Black Eyed Peas".

"Dopeness" is the second collaboration with Wil.i.am. The duo performed together at the Mnet Asian Music Awards in 2011. In 2013, CL featured on a solo track by Will.i.am titled "Getting' Dumb".

CL has stunned her fans with her drastic weight loss in a span of two short months. CL was under the scanner a few months ago for her heavy look and was ruthlessly body shamed in social media. The latest still for "Dopeness", CL has put an end to gossip mongers and social media is in awe with her new chic look showing off her curves in hot pants and boots.

CL is a former member of the disbanded girl group 2NE1 and has been on international spotlight ever since. She became a sensation with "Hello Bitches" in 2015 and featured on 2016 Billboard's Top 100 chart with her single "Lifted".

CL was also selected as "New Artist of the Week" by Apple Music in 2016. The Time magazine had also noted CL as the "future of K-pop in America" establishing her as a K-pop sensation across America and Europe.