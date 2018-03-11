A bizarre monster fish approximately weighing 330 lbs and measuring 6 feet in length has washed up on a beach in Queensland, Australia. The fish was initially spotted by a couple who was taking a quiet walk along the beach. The couple John and Riley Lindholm also posted the video footage of the weird creature and asked for suggestions on what type of fish it was.

"I've seen a lot of fish, and a lot of big fish, but I've never seen anything like it. I thought it might have been a grouper, but it just doesn't seem to fit with what other people up here have told me," Riley Lindholm told ABC News.

It should be noted Riley Lindholm has spent his life around fish working as a chartered skipper, and he said that he has never seen a fish like this.

"There's a fair bit of speculation — it could have been a cod, could have been a groper, and one guy I think might have nailed it when he said it was what they call a tripletail. I've seen a lot of fish and its pectoral fin right down near the tail looked a bit odd, sort of looked like it had a joint there, and if it had the same on the other side that could be exactly what it is," added Lindholm.

In the recorded video, we can see the mammoth size of the fish. Even though the fish was washed up on the beach, its carcass is not damaged and is entirely complete.

On the next day, the couple again returned to the spot to take of a look of the fish once more, but by that time, it had disappeared.

As the video of the fish went viral on social media platforms, a spokesperson for the Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol said that the fish appeared to be a groper.

"How the fish came to be washed up on the beach and its cause of death also could not be determined. The Queensland groper is a no-take species — in Queensland, catching and possessing this fish is prohibited," said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson also requested everyone to return the fish to the water in case it gets accidentally caught on the net.