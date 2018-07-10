Conspiracy theory YouTube channel MrMB3333 has uploaded a video apparently shot from London on July 03. The eerie clip shows a strange cloud formation in the skies, and interestingly, it looks like an eye opened to monitor human activities. The person who captured the incident even reveals that the strange cloud appeared in the skies has eyelashes too.

As the video went viral on online spaces, conspiracy theorists started claiming that governments are spraying chemicals in the sky for weather controlling purposes. Some other chemtrail believers argue that spraying in the skies is being done secretly for many other intentions including psychological control, human population control, and chemical warfare. Even though government authorities have ruled out chemtrails being sprayed in the skies, conspiracy theorists strongly believe that sinister black projects are being carried out by the government without public knowledge.

After watching the video, viewers also put forward various theories explaining the strange cloud formation.

"Chem trails. See it all the time. If you watch when it is completely polluted up there. Watch a plane. As it goes through it sucks all stuff up there in front of it from the engines and spray right behind it. It's crazy to watch," commented Mark Brady, a YouTube user.

However, skeptics argue that the bizarre formation is actually shelf clouds which are completely natural.

"I'm 56 years old and up until the last five years none of this is normal those shelf clouds they say are normal that almost touch the top of your house is not normal those wave clouds that look like the great flood is not normal, crazy people are falling for the word normal," commented Cat Reinhart, another YouTuber.

The new eye sighting was reported just a few days after another similar structure was spotted in the skies of China. The video of the creepy sighting compelled many to believe that God has eyes, and an apocalyptic event is imminent.