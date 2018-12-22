A new study conducted by a team of researchers have found that overuse of social media is directly associated with binge drinking, especially among college students. The research report revealed that people who are intoxicated, post random stuff on social media platforms like Facebook and feel guilty on the next day.

Natalie A. Ceballos, a Texas University researcher who led the study also revealed that people, who are intoxicated more likely to have posted on any social media platform while drinking and while intoxicated without thinking about future impacts.

"During these times when young students are feeling disinhibited by alcohol, they may be even more likely than usual to post inappropriate material without considering the future impact," said Natalie, Science Daily reports.

During the study, researchers analyzed 425 students aged between 18 to 25 and learned about their drinking habit and social media usage. Researchers also asked the participants whether they have faced any negative impacts from their social media use after a binged night.

The research report revealed that students who binged alcohol used to show greater intensity towards social media platforms and these platforms slowly became a mirror of their identities. These students also used social media platforms for more duration when compared to their non-drinking counterparts.

"These findings suggest that, in terms of common brain reward mechanisms, perhaps when students get a positive response on social media, this might be "rewarding" to them in a way that is similar to other addictive behaviours, and then over time they get 'hooked'," added Natalie.

The research also found that Snapchat and Instagram are the most popular social media platforms among young students, followed by Facebook and Twitter. Previously, Facebook was the most popular social networking site among youngsters, but now, its popularity is waining down.

The complete study report is now available in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs.