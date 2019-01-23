Bill Gates may be the second richest man in the world and has an estimated net worth of over $96 billion, but he still lines up to buy fast food just like the rest of us.

Last week, the Microsoft founder was caught on camera stopping by Dick's Drive-In in Seattle and queueing up to get some grub. In a now-viral photo shared by Facebook user Mike Galos, Gates is wearing casual clothing as he waits for his turn to buy food at the burger joint.

In his caption, Galos compared Gates with President Donald Trump and said the tech mogul wins for his humility and down to earth attitude. "When you're worth about $100,000,000,000, run the largest charity in the history of the world and stand in line for a burger, fries and Coke at Dick's like the rest of us..." he wrote. "This is how real rich people behave unlike the gold toilet seat wannabe poser in the White House."

And it seems many people agree as the post has been liked and shared thousands of times. Many Facebook users also left positive comments about Gates, with some saying that he is one of the most respected people in the world because of his work and generosity.

Meanwhile, Business Insider recently reported that Gates is currently worth over $96 billion, making him the second richest person in the world. Earning his first billion dollars at age 31, he held the title of world's youngest self-made billionaire for years before Mark Zuckerberg became a billionaire at age 23 in 2008.

Last year, Microsoft reached $100 billion in sales for the first time since its foundation, surpassing both Apple and Amazon as the most valuable company in 2018.

And it's not just fast food that Gates spends his money on. The billionaire has spent a lot of cash on the things he likes such as luxury vehicles. He has a large collection of cars that include a Ferrari 348 and a Jaguar XJ6. Gates also bought a $21 million jet in 1997.

Gates also spent $63 million building a massive high tech estate in Medina, Washington over the span of seven years. Xanadu 2.0, the name he gave his estate after the home of Charles Foster Kane in "Citizen Kane," is currently estimated to be worth $131 million.

Gates, however, is more known for his charitable work these days. He and his wife, Melinda, started the world's largest private charitable foundation which they called The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. It has donated $40 billion to various global education and health initiatives since it was founded in 2000.

