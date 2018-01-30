Conspiracy theorists all around the world have been alleging the involvement of the US government in covering up the existence of UFOs and extraterrestrial lives for years, and they claim that the authorities are hiding the information fearing public panic.

Interestingly, a new report published on Salon has revealed that former US president Bill Clinton has spent much of his time to know more about UFO encounters which happened in the country. Unfortunately, the former president failed to fetch more details about UFO incidents, as many government authorities refused to divulge on these bizarre happenings.

Clinton became concerned about UFO when he received a letter from a young boy named Ryan enquiring about the Rosewell UFO crash incident. Until that point of time, Clinton was not at all curious about UFO, but soon he changed his mind and decided to investigate more about these sightings.

Bill Clinton gave the assignment of unveiling the hidden truth surrounding UFO to Webster Hubbell, his associate attor­ney general. However, Webster faced many hurdles in obtaining the information from various government authorities, and slowly, he learned that a secret government wing is holding all the data associated with UFO sightings. Webster soon reported Clinton that even the president does not have access to the classified files related to unidentified flying objects and alien life.

In his memoir, Webster Hubbell wrote the two tasks given by Clinton -- to resolve the mysteries surrounding the murder of former US president John F. Kennedy, and figuring out the understanding of the government on UFO sightings.

Even though he faced many obstacles during the investigation, Webster Hubbell succeeded in obtaining some crucial information regarding UFO sightings from the then CIA chief James Woolsey. The CIA chief informed that the agency had run two projects named 'Project SIGN' and 'Project SAUCER' to access whether these UFO sightings are a threat to national security.

However, more details regarding the alleged UFO sightings in the United States were hidden from Clinton too, and at that time, he was very much upset over the lack of information.