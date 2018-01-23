Shree Rajput Karni Sena activists have forced cinema halls to stop advance bookings for "Padmaavat", officials on Tuesday said. In Patna, online bookings for the movie were stopped following protest and threat by Karni Sena's activists.

"Fear of Karni Sena is such that Cinepolis has not only stopped online booking of 'Padmaavat'. It cancelled 50 bookings after a group of Karni Sena activists protested and threatened the staff members," an official of district administration said.

Three other cinema halls, set to screen the controversial movie, have so far not informed people about advance booking for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.

In Gaya district, all cinema hall owners have decided not to show "Padmaavat" fearing violence by Karni Sena supporters.

In Bhagalpur and Purnea districts also cinema halls have decided not to screen the film.

Karni Sena's state president Dhirender Singh said cinema halls should not to show "Padmaavat", respecting the sentiments of the people.

In the last 10 day, activists of the Rajput organisation, which has been at the forefront of anti-"Padmaavat" protest, have staged demonstrations across the state.

Last week, some activists attacked a cinema hall in Muzaffarpur district, tore posters of "Padmaavat" and threatened to set ablaze the hall if the film is screened, police said.

The police is, however, yet to act against those who indulged in the vandalism. According to district officials, the police would scan the CCTV footage.

The JD(U)-BJP government led by Nitish Kumar has so far not decided whether the movie will release in the state.(IANS)