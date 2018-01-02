South Korea witnessed some of the biggest drama awards over the year-end. Three major broadcasters, SBS, KBS and MBC, hosted their annual award ceremonies to honour the best of talents in the industry.

The SBS Drama Awards was hosted by Shin Dong Yeop and Lee Bo Young. Ji Sung walked away with the Grand Prize for his role in "Defendant." Lee Bo Young ("Whisper"), Namgoong Min ("Distorted"), Suzy ("While You Were Sleeping"), Lee Jong Suk ("While You Were Sleeping"), Jang Seo Hee ("Sister Is Alive") and Son Chang Min ("Sister Is Alive") received the Top Excellence awards. "Defendant" was voted as the best picture while Suzy and Jong Suk were the favourite couples.

Host Song Joong Ki's speech about his wife Song Hye Kyo was the key attraction of the KBS Drama Awards. Chun Ho-jin and Kim Young-chul shared the grand prize for their roles in "My Golden Life" and "Father is Strange," respectively, while "Kill Me, Heal Me" was the drama of the year. Namgoong Min ("Chief Kim"), Lee Yoo Ri ("My Father is Strange") and Jung Ryeo Won ("Witch's Court") won the Top Excellence awards. Other winners of the night were Park Si Hoo, Shin Hye Sun, Song Chang Ui, Myung Se Bin, Im Soo Hyang, Park Seo Joon, Jang Na Ra, Kim Ji Won, Junho (2PM), Lee Dong Gun and Jo Yeo Jung.

MBC Drama Awards 2017 was hosted by Kim Sung-ryung and Oh Sang-jin while actor Kim Sang Joong received the grand prize for his role in "Rebel: Thief Who Stole the People," which also announced as the best drama of the year. Female High Excellence Award was for Monday-Tuesday Drama: Honey Lee ("Rebel: Thief Who Stole the People").

Other big winners of the night were Kim Mi Kyung Jo Jung Suk ("Two Cops"), Kim Ji Suk ("20th Century Boy and Girl," "Rebel: Thief Who Stole the People"), ("Person Who Gives Happiness"), Go Se Won ("Return of Bok Dan Ji"), Ha Ji Won ("Hospital Ship"), Yoo Seung Ho ("Ruler: Master of the Mask"), Lee Mi Sook ("Money Flower"), Jang Hyuk ("Money Flower"), Chae Soo Bin ("Rebel: Thief Who Stole the People"), Kim Seon Ho ("Two Cops"), Song Sun Mi ("Return of Bok Dan Ji"), Kang Kyung Joon ("All Kinds of Daughters-In-Law").