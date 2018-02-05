Big Bang's Taeyang and actress Min Hyo Rin tied the knot on February 3.

The couple held a private ceremony at a church in the Gyeonggi Region of Seoul where family and friends attended the couple's nuptial ceremony.

Taeyang and Hyorin's wedding was blessed with the presence of family and friends. Big stars such as Seungri, Sandra Park, Black Pink members, Ki Taeyoung and many more attended the wedding rituals.

The couple's after- wedding party was organised by talented and popular designer Youngsong Martin who designed the wedding set of Edward and Bella in the movie 'Twilight'. The huge reception was held at Incheon's Paradise city

Although the ceremony was meant to be a low profile one, the updates on the couple's wedding do not seem to stop hitting the headlines.

The wedding is indeed becoming the 'most talked about' topic in the town.

Designer Suzan Lee calls it 'the wedding of the year' in the post shared on Instagram with the picture of the couple hand in hand, both clad in their gorgeous wedding costumes.

While fans have trended the hashtag #dopeWeddingCongratz to celebrate their idols' wedding.

The newly married couple also shared posts of their wedding on Instagram.

Min Hyo Rin writes, "Thank you and thank you again", in her post.

Taeyang met sweetheart Min Hyo Rin for the first time in 2014 when the actress worked in the music video of the star's song 1AM, which was featured on his album RISE. The duo started dating a year later in 2015.

The 29-year-old announced his engagement with Hyo Rin last December on Instagram after being in a relationship for four long years.

Since Taeyang is a South Korean citizen, he is going to be enlisted for military service soon. Hence, the couple decided to have their wedding before the groom starts the mandatory military service.