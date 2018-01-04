There are reports floating on the local Korean media that Big Bang's TOP will be returning as a public service officer at the government district office in Yongsan to resume his mandatory military service. The rapper has already served 117 days from February 9 to June 5, 2017, and still has 520 days to complete his enlistment.

According to a report on YTN Star, the MMA recently informed Yongsan officials in Seoul that the T.O.P will begin his service as a social service agent in mid-January.

In June 2017, T.O.P was caught smoking marijuana days after beginning his service. After months of trials, investigations, apologies and discussion, the rapper was dismissed from service with immediate effect. He also received two years of probation.

However, at the second court hearing, the sentence was reduced to 10 months in prison, suspension for two years and a fine of 12,000 won (US$10.65). After few review meetings, he was then reassigned as a public service worker of a full-time reserve soldier to complete his mandatory service.

"I'm too ashamed of myself to stand in front of people and apologise. There are no excuses for my behaviour, and I deeply regret what I did. I'm afraid of what might happen in the future, and I wanted to convey my feelings in writing so that I could be cautious," he said, after the incident.

Recently, on New Year's Eve T.O.P was spotted having dinner with his two best friends. A photo of the rapper dressed in a suit at the dinner table went viral after his friend posted it online. When some negative comments were attracted by the post, the star's fans quickly came in his defense on social media.