Big Bang's Seungri, Alan Walker and Chris Lee collaborate for Sony's new EDM label

Sony Music Entertainment in association with Tencent Music Entertainment Group has launched an electronic dance music label, Liquid State to support local talents across Asia. The launch event took place in Hong Kong with the theme 'East Meets West on the Dancefloor.'

The newly flaunted label will act as a platform for electronic and EDM artists across Asia and globally. The label will be discovering, showcasing and developing the abundant existing local talent to create original content, whilst providing unrivalled support for international artists in the region.

It will also incorporate live concerts, club events and other activities to make it a premier dance and electronic community brand. The culture of EDM festivals is at its peak in the Asian subcontinent and Liquid State is likely to enhance it further by adding a touch of vibrant local talents.

Sony has appointed its record selling artist Alan Walker to overlook the activities. In its official press release, the 20-year old Norwegian said, "I'm convinced that Liquid State will grow to play a significant role in breaking new artists from Asia on a global scale, as well as enabling international artists to unleash the huge potential that lies within the Asian market."

Moreover, three of Asia's most popular superstars have signed on as ambassadors for the label—Chinese pop star Chris Lee as an ambassador for China, acclaimed singer and actor Nicholas Tse for Hong Kong and Taiwan, and Big Bang's Seungri for South Korea. Other popular names across the electronic music spectrum like Zhu (US), DJ Lizzy (China), Junkilla (Korea), Hollaphonic (UAE), and a trio of DJs – Milky, TPA, and Glory are the first few artists to be signed under the label.