Korean boy band Big Bang members promised their Japanese fans that they will return as a complete group after their military service.

G-Dragon, Seungri, Taeyang and Daesung wrapped up their "Big Bang Japan Dome Tour 2017-Last Dance," which was held from December 21 to 24. T.O.P is under military service.

G-Dragon and Taeyang will be enlisting next year in the Korean military to fulfill their duty as citizens.

"We really wanted to see you guys here. We've been so happy and enjoyed seeing you all throughout this tour. Like how spring comes after winter, we will meet again in the future, so stay healthy and don't be sad till then," G-Dragon told fans at the concert.

He added that "the five members of Big Bang always hope for your happiness. Because that's the source of our energy. If we continue to live our lives while waiting for the day we're reunited, that day will come soon. Because our love will never change. Thank you so much. We will return as five."

Also Read: Singaporean model saves 3 lives after falling prey to stroke

Taeyang previously revealed that he will marry actress Min Hyo Rin in February next year before his enlistment.

"I have pledged to spend the rest of my life with Min Hyorin, the one who has always stuck by me for the past four years. Through all the good times and the bad times, she has always believed in me and now I look forward to making a beautiful life together," he wrote on Instagram on December 18 to announce his wedding plan.

Also Read: 'Love in the Moonlight' couple Park Bo Gum and Kim Yoo Jung to reunite again! Details here

At the concert, he said, "I'm very sad that after this tour, we won't have many opportunities to see you all. Please wait for us till we return to stand in front of you again. Thank you so, so much. The time we spent together and the songs we sung with you will remain with us [the members] forever."

Seungri said, "Thank you so much. See you again," while Daesung said, "I can't wait for our second act to begin."

To date, Big Bang's Japan dome tour concerts have attracted 4.2 million fans in the last five years.