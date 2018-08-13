Extreme Christian believers are all in a state of panic after a statue of Virgin Mary started shedding blood-tinged tears in Argentina.

A report published in Daily Star reveals that the incident apparently happened in the town of San Jose de Metan located in the northwestern Argentinian province of Salta.

The gold-painted virgin Mary statue which has now started weeping is owned by a man named Frias Mendoza. The statue owner claims that it is a miracle that the statue he owns is shedding tears. Mendoza also revealed that he saw Virgin Mary the night before the strange incident took place.

As the news went viral, many extreme believers have called it an indication of doomsday which will happen in the near future. These people believe that the end times are near, and these events are all showing signs of an impending doomsday.

Christian prophecies indicate that Virgin Mary is weeping to indicate the second arrival of Christ. As per Christian belief, the second return of the Christ is a strong sign that the apocalypse is imminent.

In the meantime, a section of other adamant Christian believers in Argentina argues that Virgin Mary is crying after the government proposed new initiatives to liberalise laws related to abortions in Argentina.

This is not the first time that a statue of Virgin Mary is weeping blood. In June 2018, a statue of Mary in from Guadalupe Catholic Church in Hobbs, New Mexico, US started shedding tears, and many churchgoers claimed that the tears have the smell of flowers.

In 2016, a similar incident happened in a Mexican church, where the statue of Virgin Mary shed tears of red-blood colour

However, skeptics argue that all these incidents are fabricated to exploit religious sentiments in the minds of believers. As per these skeptics, advanced techniques and the use of melting wax are used to generate tears from the statue.