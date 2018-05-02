Archaeologists in Israel have discovered remnants of an ancient city in Jerusalem, and many historians strongly argue that this settlement is linked to King David. The new settlement uncovered has divided archaeologists regarding the accuracy of claims made in Bible which includes the existence of King David and King Solomon.

According to Biblical references, King David is an ancestor of Jesus Christ who lived in Jerusalem around 1,000 BC.

Avraham Faust, an archeology professor at the Bar-Ilan University who headed the excavation strongly believes that these new findings are proving the historical accuracy of Bible. He revealed that the new discovery is connected to the parts of the events in the Bible attributed to the Kingdom of David.

The researchers even conducted radiocarbon dating on the newly discovered city remnants, and they found that the city came from around the same time mentioned in Bible.

Professor Avraham Faust strongly assures that the new city is a part of the city of Eglon ruled by King David. However, he made it clear that they have not discovered any artifacts containing phrases like King David or King Solomon.

"We, of course, did not find any artifacts that said 'King David' or 'King Solomon' but we discovered site signs of a social transformation in the region which are consistent with a change from Canaanite culture to a Judean culture. Since it took place at a time we believed the Kingdom of David began to spread into this region, it is clear this building was part of the events in the Bible ascribed to the Kingdom of David," Faust told Breaking Israel News.

The city of Eglon is described as one of the five cities which fought against the Israelites before being conquered. However, many historians question the use of Bible as a historical evidence, as most of the events mentioned in the holy book lack historical evidence.