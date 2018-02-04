Bhutan will soon have direct flight service between India-Bhutan and Singapore with stopover at Guwahati, Assam province's capital, said the Himalayan country's Foreign Minister Damcho Dorji.

Dorjee said this in Guwahati on Friday while inaugurating the Royal Bhutanese Consulate at Panjabari area and said that the decision to have direct flight service between Bhutan-Guwahati-Singapore had already been taken at the political level.

He said the details of the direct flight are being worked. He said the inauguration of the Bhutanese Consulate in Guwahati marks the collective commitment and unique desire of both Assam and Bhutan to strengthen socio, economic and cultural ties between the two entities.

"Bhutan is keenly looking forward to deepen the bilateral relations and carry forward the mutual interests and people to people ties between India and Bhutan. Bhutan's decision of introducing direct Drukair flight between India, Bhutan and Singapore has been taken to take the bilateral relations to the next stage," he said.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who was also present on the occasion, said the opening of the Consulate General's Office will not only benefit Bhutanese and North Eastern tourists, pilgrims and students and businessmen but also strengthen friendship between people from Assam and neighbouring states and Bhutan.

"I am particularly happy that Bhutan has opened its Consulate in Guwahati this year which commemorates the Golden Jubilee of establishment of formal diplomatic relations between India and Bhutan. We look forward to jointly celebrate our friendship with series of activities in India and Bhutan," said Sonowal.

The opening of the Consulate comes as Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay is scheduled to participate in the Global Investment Summit scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Guwahati. Tobgay had last year accepted the Assam government's invitation to participate in the Namami Brahmaputra festival

"India and Bhutan share exemplary bilateral relations which are unique and special. The deep-rooted relation is evident from the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose Bhutan to be his first foreign country visit after he assumed office in May 2014. He also said that Prime Minister Modi's announcement of 'Act East Policy' has repositioned the North East at the centre of India's relations with ASEAN and BBIN (Bangladesh-Bhutan-India-Nepal) countries," Sonowal said.