Stars Beyonce Knowles, Eminem and The Weeknd will perform at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April.

The festival will take place over the weekends of April 13 and April 20 at its usual location of the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

The official Coachella Twitter account posted the line-up on Tuesday, revealing the artistes who will take the stage at the festival, reports eonline.com.

Others included in the line-up are Cardi B, Miguel, SZA, Kygo, Haim, Portugal, the Man, Tyler, the Creator, St. Vincent, Odesza, Post Malone and Vince Staples.

The Weeknd is set to take the stage on April 13 and April 20. Beyoncé will perform on April 14 and 21 and Eminem will hit the stage on April 15 and April 22.

Last year, Beyonce had to pull out of performing at the music event due to her pregnancy.