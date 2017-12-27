An engineering firm has sued eminent Hollywood couple Beyonce Knowles and Jay-Z's Bel-Air estate developer that hired them for the job.

The firm named Qwest Engineering has filed a lawsuit against high-profile real estate developers Dean McKillen and Cuesta Estate for not paying them $200,000 worth of work on the home, which the power couple have bought for $88million.

TMZ reported that according to the court documents, Qwest is seeking punitive damages worth $1.8 million in addition to the $205,337 worth of work they did on the home.

Qwest claims McKillen and Cuesta hired them to do excavation on the mansion and to cut out space for the basement that was to be made. However, once the work was completed, Qwest says that McKillen and Cuesta came up empty-handed and did not pay them the whopping amount.