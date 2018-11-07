A new study, led by Dr John Higgins, a professor of medicine at McGovern Medical School at the University of Texas Health Science Center, has found that intake of energy drinks could make the blood vessels less efficient. The research also hinted that regular consumption of such drinks will also affect the heart and nerve as well as can damage liver damage, tooth erosion and increase abdominal.

"A lot of young kids use energy drinks when they exercise, a time when you need your arterial function to be at its top. It's more work for the heart and less oxygen supply for the heart. This could explain why there have been cases where kids have had a cardiac arrest after an energy drink," said John Higgins, upi.com reports.

The new research report which will be presented at the American Heart Association's upcoming summit next week shockingly suggests that consuming a single energy drink could lead to negative effects on the proper functioning of blood vessels.

During the study, researchers at the McGovern Medical School examined the health status of 44 non-smoking young and healthy medical students in their 20s. In the initial phase of the study, researchers conducted tests on their baseline endothelial function. After 90 minutes, the endothelial function was tested again, after they consumed a 24-ounce energy drink.

Further analysis revealed that consuming just one energy drink resulted in the acute impairment of vascular function. After consuming the energy drink, the blood vessel dilation was reduced, and experts revealed that it could restrict the blood flow and oxygen delivery.

However, a spokesperson for an industry group that represents makers of energy drinks argued that these drinks are perfectly safe for consumption. As per the spokesperson, government authorities in various countries have confirmed the safety of these beverages.

"Mainstream energy drinks contain about half the caffeine of a similarly sized cup of coffeehouse coffee, and have been extensively studied and confirmed safe for consumption by government safety authorities worldwide. Nothing in this preliminary research counters this well-established fact," said the spokesperson.