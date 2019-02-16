There's no reason that you have to be alone this Valentine's Day as there is plenty of fish in the sea. With these dating apps, you'll surely be able to find a date to celebrate the day with. Here are the best dating apps of 2019 so far.

Tinder

Tinder is probably the most popular of dating apps for those over 18. By creating a 500-word profile and adding up to six pictures, you can put yourself out in the dating scene. The app lets you swipe right if you like the person, left if you don't, and up if you are totally smitten. If the other person has swiped right on your photo, then there is a match, and messaging with them can begin. This is the app where you can set up a date and get to know someone you have indicated you like.

OkCupid

Another popular dating app is OkCupid. This app has you fill out a lengthy profile with a series of questions about your personal preferences. You also answer questions about how you would like your personal match to answer. The app then matches you up with potential suitors which you can interact with and set up that Valentine's Day dinner with.

Coffee Meets Bagel

By logging in with your Facebook account, you can set up a Coffee Meets Bagel profile that can help you land the date of your dreams. This app sends you bagels that you can send to potential matches. Once you send a bagel, you will have access to chat with your match and beginning planning on spending some time together. Beans are also sent to you to unlock other features within the app, making it easy and fun to get hooked up with a date for Valentine's Day.

Hinge

Hinge is a dating app that is designed to match you with your perfect mate so you can delete it from your phone. By asking you a series of questiosn, the app works to narrow down your potential matches. Once the app gets to know you, it will pair you up with the best potenial dates based on your responses to their questionaire. There are no rules with this app as you can message and talk to any match you like, helping you to land the date of your dreams just in time for Valentine's Day.

Match

Match is a dating app with a long history. It doesn't require a Facebook account to sign up but will put you through a questionnaire process. Add a few photos to the app, and you are ready to start browsing for your next true love. When you see someone, you want to be paired up with; you can give them a wink to let you know you are interested. This will progress into communication between both of you, which hopefully will lead to spending some time together.

Bumble

Women, this app is for you. Bumble works similar to Tinder but lets the woman be in the driver's seat. When a match is made, the woman has 24 hours to message the man that likes her, giving her the control in the relationship. Men can extend their request for another 24 hours if they like, but ultimately, it is up to the woman to initiate the date.

Happn

If you are wondering if you have ever run across a person that you have your eye on, you'll want to try Happn. This app lets you know when the last time you were physically near a potential date, giving you one more thing to talk about on your date. You can secretly like the person, but they won't find out about it unless they like you back. Send them charms to let them know you really like them, but keep in mind these will cost you coins, so you might want to use them judiciously.

This article was first published in IBTimes US. Permission required for reproduction.