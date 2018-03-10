Bengali TV actress Moumita Saha, 23, committed suicide on Saturday in her flat that she moved in just two months ago in Reagent Park area, police said.

When neighbours reported the incident, police broke open her flat and found her hanging from the ceiling and they found a suicide note, contents of which were not yet revealed.

"The house owner informed us today after the door of the flat was not opened since last afternoon (Friday afternoon)," police said. Her last social networking post was apparently written in a mood of utmost depression, they said.

The actress, who was a native of Bandel, Hooghly district, had been acting in some serials but supposedly struggling to survive in the field. Being alone might have added to her depression out of not a successful career.

Right from Deepika Padukone, who has openly declared fight against depression, it is loneliness which drives many people undergoing loneliness to suicide. Essentially, they require immediate help and counselling from friends, elders and parents, advise psychologists.

Those in glittering field of TV serials and film industry are often victims of depression that comes out of career failure or entry-level pains that the film industry is beset with. Coupled with it, lack of social networking or interaction fuels the drive for suicide among them, irrespective of age or monetary reason.

Neurologists have been trying to zero in on biological causes for depression and anti-depressants may be quick-fix solutions but psychologists have often found the roots in the emerging social life which shuns openness and encourages pretentious lifestyle.

Helpguide.org, one of the non-profit US outfits has the following questionnaire to help those undergoing depression to rate themselves and seek either medical or social help immediately.

Over the last 2 weeks, how often have you been bothered by any of the following problems?

Am I depressed? 1. Little interest or pleasure in doing things:Not at all (0 points)

Several days (1 point)

More than half the days (2 points)

Nearly every day (3 points) 2. Feeling down, depressed or hopelessNot at all (0 points)

Several days (1 point)

More than half the days (2 points)

Nearly every day (3 points) 3. Trouble falling or staying asleep, or sleeping too much:Not at all (0 points)

Several days (1 point)

More than half the days (2 points)

Nearly every day (3 points) 4. Feeling tired or having little energy:Not at all (0 points)

Several days (1 point)

More than half the days (2 points)

Nearly every day (3 points) 5. Poor appetite or overeating:Not at all (0 points)

Several days (1 point)

More than half the days (2 points)

Nearly every day (3 points) 6. Feeling bad about yourself—or that you are a failure or have let yourself or your family down:Not at all (0 points)

Several days (1 point)

More than half the days (2 points)

Nearly every day (3 points) 7. Trouble concentrating on things, such as reading or watching television:Not at all (0 points)

Several days (1 point)

More than half the days (2 points)

Nearly every day (3 points) 8. Moving or speaking so slowly that other people could have noticed:Not at all (0 points)

Several days (1 point)

More than half the days (2 points)

Nearly every day (3 points) 9. Thoughts that you would be better off dead, or of hurting yourself:Not at all (0 points)

Several days (1 point)

More than half the days (2 points)

Nearly every day (3 points)

Score:

Interpreting the score:

0 to 4: Minimal depression.

5 to 9: Mild depression.

10 to 14: Moderate depression.

15 to 19: Moderately severe depression.

20 to 27: Severe or major depression.

Disclaimer: This questionnaire is not intended to replace professional diagnosis. (Adapted from: "The PHQ-9: Validity of a Brief Depression Severity Measure", J Gen Intern Med. 2001 Sep; 16(9): 606–613.)