Just a few days after finalising his divorce with Jennifer Garner, Justice League movie star Ben Affleck has broken up with Playboy model Shauna Sexton.

According to recent reports, after nearly two months of the fling, Ben Affleck and Shauna Sexton have called it quits.

Ben Affleck's breakup with Shauna Sexton comes as a surprise to everyone as it was not long back when they both took a romantic vacation to Montana. Shauna Sexton, 22, had posted a picture of Ben Affleck on her social media handle, but now the picture is apparently deleted from her page.

A friend close to Ben Affleck revealed to People that Ben Affleck and Shauna Sexton's relationship was casual and there was nothing to split from.

"He enjoyed being with her but is working on himself, and being together with her at this time is not something that works," the friend further told the magazine. "He will date in the future, but for now his focus is on his sobriety, family and his next project."

After his split with former SNL producer Lindsay Shookys, Ben was first spotted with Shauna in Malibu in August. It was around the same time when the Batman v Superman movie actor checked into rehab after an intervention with Jennifer Garner.

Over the years, Ben Affleck has been linked with many actresses. Back in the early 90's, his relationship with Shakespeare in Love actress Gwyneth Paltrow had caught media attention.

After Gwyneth, Ben Affleck had a brief relationship with actress Jennifer Lopez. The couple began dating after working together on a music video. Even after getting engaged, the couple decided to end their affair in 2004.

However, it was Jennifer Garner, who actually worked as an anchor in Ben Affleck's life. The Justice League actor started dating Jennifer in mid-2004 after starring with her in films like Pearl Harbor and Daredevil.

The couple got married on June 29, 2005. They have three children: Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, and Samuel Garner. After spending a decade together, they announced their separation in June 2015.

Earlier this week, Ben Affleck completed his 40-day inpatient treatment program and wrote on Instagram that he is grateful for all those who were there for him and added, "I hope down the road I can offer an example to others who are struggling."