Matt Reeves' The Batman has a release date but fans are curious as to what to expect from the upcoming superhero movie which won't feature Ben Affleck. As of now, writer-director Reeves is looking for a new yet familiar face to cast for the role of Caped Crusader. But as per a recent report, fans may see Ben Affleck reprising his role of billionaire Bruce Wayne in other Batman or DC Extended Universe movies.

As per reports, Warner Bros. and Matt Reeves are looking for a familiar face who will portray Bruce Wayne aka Batman. At one point, there were reports that Affleck will write, direct and star in a standalone Batman movie but Matt Reeves took over the scripting part and wrote a narrative featuring a young Bruce Wayne.

At the same time, there is a possibility that Ben Affleck may ride his Bat-mobile in future films. As per a report by HollywoodLife, Ben Affleck might not be done playing the role of Bruce Wayne. Although the actor may not be in the Matt Reeves' The Batman movie, he may play a part in future Warne Bros. movie that may feature Bruce because of the ongoing timeline of the current movies.

The ongoing timeline here refers to the recently released standalone DC movies like Jason Momoa's Aquaman and Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman. Given the fact that Ben Affleck was featured as Batman in Justice League and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice which also featured Aquaman and Wonder Woman, there are chances that if the studio works around the same timeline, Ben Affleck still gets a chance to portray the aged Batman.

"So even though the future film that was announced will be a story surrounding a younger Bruce Wayne and they have to look for someone to play that version of the character, it just might mean that the WB will have a few actors playing Batman instead of just one. Ben is still in the discussion to be the caped crusader, it's not exactly over for him yet," the source added.

Meanwhile, following the announcement of Matt Reeves' The Batman, Ben Affleck has reacted to the news in a positive way. In a tweet, the Argo movie star sent a positive message and it looks like there isn't any bad blood whatsoever.