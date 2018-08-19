American actor Ben Affleck raised eyebrows after he was spotted with Playboy model Shauna Sexton. The 46-year-old Justice League actor was seen with the 22-year-old Playboy model at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California.

According to a report in People, the pair's outing "looked like maybe a first date."

A source said, "They weren't affectionate but seemed to have a fun dinner," the source says. "He ordered for them and took care of the check. They chatted across from each other."

"She looked very cute, and he seemed interested," the insider added.

Adding on, the website noted that Affleck and Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus have not been seen together since late July. She also missed Affleck's birthday celebrations. He instead spent the day with former wife Jennifer Garner and their three kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

Garner and Affleck announced their split in 2015, a day after their 10th wedding anniversary. However, it was only last April when the pair decided to finally file for divorce.

Adding on, Garner had recently opened up about tabloid scrutiny, during an interview on CBS Sunday Morning. The 46-year-old actress shared that there were "five or six cars, sometimes as many as 15 to 20 on weekends" outside of her home for a decade.

"And looking back on that. I really feel the stress of it. I really – I could cry talking about it," she stated.

"What I think I've learned is that the scrutiny in your private life puts a pressure to make something happen. You feel a pressure to hurry up and get married, 'cause you think that'll end the – 'Are they engaged? Are they not?' And that's true in the reverse, as well. If you are – if you know, if there is any inkling of trouble, or if the tabloids decide there's trouble, it can create trouble," Garner said.

Meanwhile, Shookus had opened up about her life and career in a rare interview. The 37-year-old producer revealed what it is like to be suddenly in the limelight.

"My entire career has been behind the camera, and that's definitely where I'm most comfortable. I'm a producer, I'm a mom, a friend. Being considered a public figure honestly makes me laugh," she told Elle.

"I've gone through a lot of change recently and I've gone through some really hard times, but I believe in who I am more, and I wouldn't give that up for anything," she added.