Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner recently finalized their divorce. Even after splitting, the former couple remains on good terms with each other. On the same grounds, a recent report allegedly claimed that the Justice League movie star Ben Affleck is reportedly moving back in Jennifer Garner's guesthouse. However, Gossip Cop debunked the claims.

After celebrating their 10th marriage anniversary, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner decided to part ways. Ben stayed in the guesthouse for nearly two years but moved out in April 2017 after he bought a property in the same neighborhood so that he can be close to his three children.

Earlier in August, Jennifer Garner staged an intervention for Ben Affleck. Following which, the award-winning actor/director headed back to a rehabilitation center to seek treatment for his alcohol addiction.

A report from OK!, stated that Ben Affleck is moving back into Jennifer Garner's guesthouse so that "Jennifer can keep a better eye on him this way. There are just too many temptations at his own house."

The fact-checking website, Gossip Cop, checked it with Ben Affleck's representative, who confirmed that Ben has no plans to live in Jennifer Garner's guesthouse again.

After Ben Affleck's stay at a treatment facility, the Argo movie star is back at his own house and will remain in outpatient care.

Recently, Ben Affleck addressed his struggles with alcohol addiction and even stated that he plans to continue to receive outpatient care. In one of his Instagram posts, Ben wrote, "The support I have received from my family, colleagues, and fans means more to me than I can say. It's given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others."

Ben Affleck also thanked everyone who was there for him and added that he hopes that he can offer an example to those who are also struggling.

Even Jennifer Garner always has positive things to speak when it comes to Ben Affleck. She once told Vanity Cover that Ben is the love of her life, adding, "He's the most brilliant person in any room, the most charismatic, the most generous. He's just a complicated guy. I always say, 'When his sun shines on you, you feel it.' But when the sun is shining elsewhere, it's cold. He can cast quite a shadow."