Looks like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are not planning to put an end to their decision of parting ways, despite recent claims. It was recently reported Garner is not ready to divorce her estranged husband, but the reports were not based on actual facts or formal statements made by the representatives of the duo.

Affleck started dating Garner in 2004 and the couple was married the following year in a private ceremony. After celebrating a decade together, they both announced their separation on June 30, 2015. A recent cover of OK! Australia asserts that Jennifer Garner recently carried out a heartbreaking interview in which she revealed she is not ready to divorce the Batman actor.

The magazine talked about Garner's candid interview with CBS show, Sunday Morning. During the show, the mother of three talked about the difficulty she faced by the tabloid media after she announced her separation with Ben:

There was a solid decade where there were five or six cars minimum, and easily up to 15 or 20 on the weekends, outside of my house at all times. And looking back on that, I really feel the stress of it. I could cry talking about it.

Gossip Cop revealed that Garner never uttered the actual words during her CBS interview but somehow made the front cover of the OK! Furthermore, the magazine did not provide any grounds on which they added the quotes from the actress.

On the professional front, Ben Affleck recently signed onto the film adaptation of the critically acclaimed book The Last Thing He Wanted. The upcoming political thriller, which provides the backdrop of the Iran-Contra scandal, the Argo movie actor-director will share screen space with Anne Hathaway.

In addition to this, many are even wondering if the Academy award-winning actor will reprise his role of Batman in the upcoming Joker standalone movie featuring Jared Leto.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Garner's next project is a Spanish-American animated adventure film, Wonder Park. In the film, Garner will give voice to the protagonist's mother. The film is currently in development under Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Movies. Wonder Park is scheduled to be released on March 15, 2019, by Paramount Pictures.