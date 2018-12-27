Bella Thorne sure knows how to celebrate Christmas. The "Assassination Nation" actress turned up the heat with a red hot photo shoot. On Christmas, the 21-year-old actress shared an image where she had on a red Latex bikini top and briefs with over the knee boots all in the same cherry red colour.

The actress captioned her post, 'Red Hot Christmas.' Bella also shared an image where she was wearing a cute Santa hat.

The young actress is known for being quite the provocateur. She had on both red lipstick and red eye makeup. The siren took the image at night. This comes on the heels of Bella channelling a sexy Santa Claus for Christmas, showing off her figure in a daring costume.

The "Famous in Love" actress has been going all out in a bid to promote her makeup line. She previously released an X-rated video where she leaves nothing to the imagination as she frolicks in her birthday suit covered in cream and chocolate.

Though the video is for a makeup line, we have to say that Bella's antics take attention away from the actual product. The video serves as more of a distraction than a focus on the makeup line. Not that we're complaining but if promoting lipstick was Bella's intention, whipped cream may not provide quite the clear picture.

This is not the first time that the actress has bared it all. In fact, she is no stranger to flaunting her assets. Bella has stripped down to her skivvies and nothing else for quite a few photo shoots as well as her own social media posts.

The model and actress sure knows how to make an eye-catching portfolio. While her attempts to break into acting are still a bit rocky, her latest venture, "Assassination Nation" is getting positive buzz. Though Bella is not part of the main cast, her presence did elevate the awareness people had of the movie.

You can check out the pics here: