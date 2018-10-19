Bella Hadid is reportedly ready to settle down with The Weeknd. The 22-year-old model is even thinking to start a family with the Starboy hitmaker.

Bella and The Weeknd began dating in early 2015 but took a break in December of that same year. The couple reunited in February 2016 but split again in November 2016.

However, the two have been nearly inseparable since they officially rekindled the on/off romance during the Cannes Film Festival in May. A source told Hollywood Life: "Bella is madly in love again with Abel and would elope with him in a heartbeat. They both have really busy schedules so she thinks a quickie wedding could be fun."

"While they are not even engaged, they have talked about marriage and she would love to be a wifey to Abel," the insider added. "While Bella would also love a big wedding, with all of her friends and family, she'd also be happy with a romantic getaway where they get married on a beach alone together."

"Bella has even thought about having kids with Abel and feels their kids would be gorgeous," the source shared.

Gigi Hadid's sister spoke to Teen Vogue in February 2017 about her 2016 breakup from The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye. She said: "It was my first breakup—or second, next to the horse—and so public.

"As an outsider, you might think I handled it so well, but it's always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily. It'll be hard for a while. Love hurts, but you have to pull through," she added.

Previously, during an interview with GQ, The Weeknd talked about starting a family. He shared: I'm the kind of guy that would have kids before getting married. The first thing would be kids. Marriage is scary to me, man."