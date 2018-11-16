Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are reportedly getting very serious about their relationship. The Starboy hitmaker apparently asked the Victoria Secret model to move-in with him.

According to a report in Us Weekly, the couple has taken a huge step in their relationship. A source said: "He asked her to move in and she, of course, agreed. She felt that this was the next best step in their relationship."

The 22-year-old model and The Weeknd began dating early 2015 but took a break in December of that same year. The couple reunited in February 2016 but split again in November 2016.

Meanwhile, Bella spoke to Teen Vogue in February 2017 about her 2016 breakup from The Weeknd. She said: "It was my first breakup—or second, next to the horse—and so public. As an outsider, you might think I handled it so well, but it's always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily. It'll be hard for a while. Love hurts, but you have to pull through."

"I'll always respect him, and I'll always love him," she said. "Sometimes you want to be sad about it or handle it differently, but at the end of the day, you never want to burn a bridge that you've fought so hard to build," she added.

However, the two are going strong after reuniting in September. Adding on, in October, The Weeknd spoiled Bella for her 22nd birthday as well.