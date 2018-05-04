A self-proclaimed time traveller has claimed that earth will be invaded by aliens in 2028. The video of the time traveller's prediction was released on conspiracy theory YouTube channel Apex TV, and it has received more than 26,000 views so far.

The video shows a man wearing a mask making shocking predictions about the future. He reveals that grey aliens are already living on the earth, and said more aliens will visit earth for an invasion by 2028.

The time traveller who calls himself Roman argued that these grey aliens have long arms, large eyes, and big heads. The time traveller added that these grey aliens are visiting the earth because their planet has become inhabitable.

"As I said, in your time there are already Greys inhabiting Earth, and whenever they see that it is peaceful for them, they decide to come here in multitudes. ...they came here because their planet is uninhabitable," said the time traveller.

This is not the first time that Apex TV has uploaded such sensational time-travel videos. A few hours ago on Friday, the conspiracy theory channel uploaded the confessions of a time travelling woman who has visited the year 2030. In the video, the woman claimed that the US government is in alliance with aliens. She even revealed that the much anticipated alien disclosure will happen in 2030.

"Yeah they are, so the aliens are practically allies with the whole world except some religions that they must be dealt with and everything. America is allies with them," said the woman time traveller.

However, skeptics are not convinced about these videos released by Apex TV and they argue that these videos are all staged shows by Apex TV insiders.