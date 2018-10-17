Eden Hazard, the 27-year-old winger has been unstoppable for Chelsea in the 2018-19 premier league season under new head coach, Maurizio Sarri.

The Belgian international has already scored 7 times in 8 premier league appearances and is currently the top scorer of the league. The current form of Hazard makes him the most important player in the Blues squad while Spanish giant Real Madrid is also planning to lure the Belgian to La Liga.

Chelsea is currently working to tie him down in London with a lucrative new deal even though his current contract runs out in 2020. The reason is the renewed interest from Real Madrid after the departure of star forward CristianoRonaldo. The Los Blancos are planning to rope in Hazard in January transfer window and to sweeten the deal, the club may offer Welsh winger Gareth Bale to Chelsea, according to okdario.com.

Eden Hazard has already admitted that Real Madrid is his 'dream club'. "It is my dream since I was a kid. I was dreaming about this club. We will see," Hazard cleared his stance over the potential move. However, Hazard has also confirmed that he doesn't want to leave Chelsea in the lurch with his departure.

Even if Chelsea let Hazard go, Real Madrid will have to spend a bomb to secure the service of the Belgian. The proposed swap deal in which Bale going the opposite direction is to sweeten the deal, the website claims.

Gareth Bale could leave Real Madrid this summerReuters

In-form Hazard is definitely a boost for Real Madrid, a team that is yet to find a worthy replacement for Ronaldo. However, the form of Gareth Bale will not give hope to Chelsea. The 29-year-old winger has been struggling with a string of injuries ever since he landed to Santiago Bernabeu from Tottenham Hotspur.

Even if Chelsea decides to go for Bale neglecting is injury track record, it remains to be seen whether Blues willing to pay Bale's massive contract, which expires in 2022.