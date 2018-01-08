Star couple David and Victoria Beckham 'spend 60,000 pounds' on underwear closet at their Cotswolds mansion worth six million pounds.

It's the latest addition to the Grade II-listed farmhouse, which is already said to contain both a massage room and a catwalk, reports mirror.co.uk.

A source told Daily Star Sunday: "The room everyone's talking about at the new pad is the walk-in underwear room. Victoria has a designer wardrobe to the left of the bedroom for her clothes, another for her shoes and another for her bags."

"Then, to the right of the room, is the underwear and nightwear chamber. Victoria signed-off the 60,000 budget to get it designed to perfection."

It comes with "his-and-hers pyjamas embroidered with their initials and hundreds of pairs of their favourite underwear and nightwear brands. The kids have already been told it's a 'no-go zone' and there's even a security keypad at the door".

David and Victoria bought the property last year.