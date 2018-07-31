Singapore police said on Tuesday, July 31 that they arrested three women and one man for their suspected involvement in a case of distributing S$100 fake notes.

As mentioned in the news release, police said that they received complaints regarding the use of fake S$100 notes for payments between July 22 and 29 at coffee shops and convenience stores at housing estates in Woodlands and Hougang.

After conducting the initial investigation, by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) officers spotted those three women and arrested them on July 29 from Hougang Avenue 6 at around 4.30 pm. A search operation has uncovered several pieces of S$100 notes, which was believed to counterfeit including two mobile phones.

Meanwhile, after conducting a joint operation by Jurong Police Division and the CAD, the 27-year-old man was arrested from Woodlands Rise on Jul 30 at about 12.15 am. Two laptops, five mobile phones, several alleged fake notes of S$100, identification documents of an unknown person, a dragger, a sachet of white substance and some improvised drug were seized from the man.

Police said while the offenders will face charges in court on Tuesday, the man will be investigated for drug consumption, possession of offensive weapons and of another person's identification documents.

In addition, police also stated that the fake notes, which are believed to be photocopies of original notes, lack security features such as the watermark of Singapore's first President, Yusof Bin Ishak that can be seen when held up to the light. The security features such as the kinegram and security-thread are also distinctively different from those on genuine notes. Police also said that the surface of the counterfeit notes also lack the embossed feel on genuine notes

As per the news release the serial numbers of the fake notes are 1AE483429, 2EC327675, 3AX174455, and 3AB548790. Police advised the public to check these numbers while purchasing any goods and if anybody receives such notes then they can contact the police immediately.

Those found guilty of breaching the Currency Act by using fake notes may face a jail term up to 20 years including a fine, while convicts, who possessed those notes could be sentenced to maximum 15 years of imprisonment.