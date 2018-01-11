The Premier League runaway league leaders Manchester City are facing their biggest test of the season so far...in a series of challenges against current European Rugby champions, Saracens, to see if both teams can overcome the odds as stakes continue to rise during the series.

Created by bookmaker and gaming company, Betsafe, the content series contains a number of challenges include controlling a ball thrown from over 15m, taking shots at goal in the face of a wind machine, and catching balls through a wall of smoke

In the second episode, 'Up & Under', the Saracens team have to kick the ball up to an increasingly rising crane, for a precariously placed team captain, Jim Hamilton, to catch from an eventual height of 20m.

Sergio Aguero, Fernandinho, Nicolas Otamendi and Danilo lead the line for City, whilst Jamie George, Schalk Burger, Ben Spencer and Richard Barrington represent the Sarries. Ex-Manchester City goalkeeper Shay Given and former Saracens player Jim Hamilton act as captains for their respective teams.

Nicola Fitton, Managing Director for Betsafe UK, Ireland and ROW, also added: "Football vs Rugby is a debate that is had throughout the UK.

As Manchester City and Saracens are both at the top of their respective sports, we wanted to push them both as far as we could to find out if they have what it takes to Overcome The Odds in a series of fun and engaging situations, which will be unveiled across the next few weeks. Betsafe are immensely proud of our association with both clubs."

Known worldwide for premium sponsorships and innovative campaigns, the online bookmaker and gaming company will again this year support a number of sports stars and teams, including leading UFC fighter Conor McGregor, jockey Sam Twiston-Davies, and boxer Tony Bellew. A brand famous for engaging fans, Betsafe use their sponsorships to create exclusive and innovative content, while also offering fans bespoke betting offers.

