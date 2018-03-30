Actress Drew Barrymore loved visiting late actress Carrie Fisher and is "proud" that she survived her famous parties.

Barrymore says that she always enjoyed visiting Fisher, who died in December 2016 at her Los Angeles home, but admitted her bashes could be wild, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I loved going to her house. It was like a hacienda type of like beautiful home off of Coldwater Canyon, very Los Angeles. She just had a very open home. I'd been there for parties, her office in the daytime. It was classic, Spanish, California - sunshine, orange groves and creativity," Barrymore said on a show.

"Hell yes, oh yeah! They were legendary parties. I'm proud to say I came and went because I feel like a lot of people stayed. I remember Garry Shandling being weird in the driveway. And I was like, 'I'm so glad I'm going home! I'm so glad I'm surviving these kinds of nights'," she added.

(IANS)