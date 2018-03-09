FC Barcelona will be without midfielder Denis Suarez for around three weeks after the club confirmed that he has suffered a torn groin muscle.

Suarez's injury will see him sidelined for the next 14-20 days according to the Barcelona official website, reports Xinhua news agency.

He suffered the injury while playing in the Catalan Supercup on Wednesday night.

He will miss this weekend's visit to Malaga, as well as the vital Champions League clash at home to Chelsea on March 14 and the league game in the Camp Nou the following Sunday as Barca entertain Athletic Club Bilbao ahead of the forthcoming international break. (IANS)