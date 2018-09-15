A Facebook page called "Being Hindu" has posted a photo of former US President Barack Obama with a quote, which states that he is doing a private job. But, is this information true?

The post was uploaded on Tuesday, September 11 and as of now, it has almost 3000 likes, more than 60 comments and about 18000 shares. The post was written in Hindi and as per the translated version, it says, "Former American President Barack Obama is now doing a private job and in India, five generations of even a village head will sit and enjoy the benefits."

It was shared by many Facebook and Twitter users and includes a picture of Barack Obama, who can be seen working on his laptop.

But the rumours did not end here, as another Facebook page called, "IndiaDekho," which has more than 3700000 followers, posted a different picture of the 57-year-old ex-president of US on the same day that also made similar claims.

"Doval Fan Club," another Facebook page, which has over 39000000 followers, again posted another picture of Obama on Thursday, September 13 that also claimed the same. It should be noted that all the quotes on these posts were in Hindi, so it is easily understood that these are shared by either Indians or people who know the language.

But, the search result for the first picture of Obama will lead the curious people to a tweet, made by the official handle of the former president on August 30, 2012. That tweet, which includes Obama with his laptop, says "President Obama is answering your questions in a #Reddit AMA, starting right now: http://OFA.BO/nNoMPG."

The second image shared by "India Dekho," is actually clicked by photographer Matthew Healey for Getty Images on August 13, 2013. This picture was taken when Obama and his family were on an eight-day vacation at Martha's Vineyard on Massachusetts island and the former president was placing an order at a restaurant.

A similar picture that includes same restaurant and staffs as well as Obama, was clicked by photographer Larry Downing for Reuters and was uploaded on August 10, 2016. Its caption states, "U.S. President Barack Obama orders lunch at Nancy's restaurant at Oak Bluffs at Martha's Vineyard, August 13, 2013."

Now, the third image, which was posted with a caption by "Doval Fan Club," actually captured when Obama was serving Thanksgiving dinner to residents of Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, DC. The photographer, Shawn Thew clicked the image for Associated Press. The caption of this image reads, "United States President Barack Obama, with First Lady Michelle Obama, shakes hands while serving Thanksgiving dinner to residents at the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, DC, USA, 23 November 2016."

Exactly with the similar situation and at the same place, several other pictures were clicked for Reuters and one of the image captions says that Obama was serving Thanksgiving food.

However, there is no doubt that even after the end of presidential term, his actives are still notified by several media outlets from all around the world. So, when the watchdogs are aware, such news related to Obama's career would have been reported by all the media organizations. But, it is important to know that the Facebook pages like "Being Hindu" and others are often create some baseless and fake contents that help them to generate more followers and circulation for their posts.

But, some authentic news about Obama popped up recently. On May 21, 2018 the twitter handle of Netflix US tweeted that the former president and his wife Michelle Obama "have entered into a multi-year agreement to produce films and series for Netflix, potentially including scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features."