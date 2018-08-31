A geological feature discovered in the depths of the Baltic Sea has been perplexing researchers for years and still now, it remains one of the most mysterious marine cases ever handled by geologists. The mysterious structure was initially discovered by a team of oceanic explorers named 'Ocean X'.

While searching an old sea wreck in the depths of the ocean, the explorers found a blurry but an interesting image on the sea floor. The seemingly artificial structure was discovered in the Finland, Estonia and Russian border of the Baltic Sea.

At the first glance, the oddly shaped formation in the depths of the sea floor looked like a UFO. Interestingly, the shape of the formation discovered seem very similar to the giant flying saucers which people have seen in Hollywood movies like Independence Day and Star Wars. The bizarre structure seems more than 60 feet in diameter, and in the object, stairs, ramps, and various other structures can be noticed.

Upon initial analysis of the structure, several experts ruled out the possibility of this structure being a natural phenomenon. Stefan Hogerborn, an Ocean X team member and a professional diver revealed that technology often malfunctions in the area surrounding this structure. The Ocean X team members added that their cameras used to turn off when they approach this anomaly.

"Anything electric out there, and the satellite phone as well, stopped working when we were above the object. And then when we got away about 200 meters, it turned on again, and when we got back over the object it didn't work," said Stefan Hogerburn, Express.co.uk reports.

Some experts believe that this bizarre structure could be the remnants of a gigantic asteroid which have reached the earth during the pre-historic period, while some others believe that it is an underwater volcano.

However, conspiracy theorists are adamant to conclude this mysterious structure as a UFO from deep space. Several conspiracy theorists strongly believe that this object could be a crashed alien mothership that paid a visit to the earth.