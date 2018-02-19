Virtually all the stars at the 71st British Academy Film Awards, the British organised by Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), wore black to show solidarity with the Time's Up movement here on Monday.

One of the few in a colourful dress was Best Actress winner Frances McDormand, but she said: "I stand in full solidarity with my sisters", reports bbc.co.uk.

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton wore a dark green dress with a black ribbon belt.

Bethan Holt, fashion news and features director at The Telegraph, told the publication: "The Royal Family very rarely get involved in political messaging, so perhaps it's not such a surprise that she didn't join in with the rest of the women and wear black tonight."

But the vast majority of other attendees did wear black as well as Time's Up badges -- all in reference to a push for greater respect and equality since the Hollywood sexual harassment scandal.

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" actress Frances McDormand was wearing a patterned red and black outfit.

Gesturing to her dress while accepting the Best Actress award, she said: "As Martin (McDonagh) said, I have a little trouble with compliance.

"But I want you to know I stand in full solidarity with my sisters tonight in black. I also want to say that I appreciate a well-organised act of civil disobedience."

Others to reference the issue from the stage included Mexican actress Salma Hayek, who wrote a personal account of her experiences with disgraced Hollywood Producer Harvey Weinstein, and, who presented the Best Actor award to Gary Oldman ("Darkest Hour") on Monday.

"In this very important and historical year for women, I am here on this legendary stage to celebrate men," she said, before joking that McDormand had won best actor.

Actress Andrea Riseborough chose to bring UK Black Pride co-founder Phyll Opoku-Gyimah as her guest, while Gemma Arterton, who starred in 2010's Made In Dagenham, brought two of the original 1968 Dagenham Ford factory pay campaigners, Gwen Davis and Eileen Pullen.

Activists wearing T-shirts saying "Time's Up Theresa" gatecrashed the red carpet.

A group called Sisters Uncut said they were protesting against Prime Minister Theresa May and the government's Domestic Violence and Abuse Bill.

(IANS)