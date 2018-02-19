Virtually all the stars at the 71st British Academy Film Awards, the British organised by Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), wore black to show solidarity with the Time's Up movement here on Monday.

One of the few in a colourful dress was Best Actress winner Frances McDormand, but she said: "I stand in full solidarity with my sisters", reports bbc.co.uk.

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton wore a dark green dress with a black ribbon belt.

Bethan Holt, fashion news and features director at The Telegraph, told the publication: "The Royal Family very rarely get involved in political messaging, so perhaps it's not such a surprise that she didn't join in with the rest of the women and wear black tonight."

But the vast majority of other attendees did wear black as well as Time's Up badges -- all in reference to a push for greater respect and equality since the Hollywood sexual harassment scandal.

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" actress Frances McDormand was wearing a patterned red and black outfit.

Gesturing to her dress while accepting the Best Actress award, she said: "As Martin (McDonagh) said, I have a little trouble with compliance.

"But I want you to know I stand in full solidarity with my sisters tonight in black. I also want to say that I appreciate a well-organised act of civil disobedience."

Others to reference the issue from the stage included Mexican actress Salma Hayek, who wrote a personal account of her experiences with disgraced Hollywood Producer Harvey Weinstein, and, who presented the Best Actor award to Gary Oldman ("Darkest Hour") on Monday.

"In this very important and historical year for women, I am here on this legendary stage to celebrate men," she said, before joking that McDormand had won best actor.

Actress Andrea Riseborough chose to bring UK Black Pride co-founder Phyll Opoku-Gyimah as her guest, while Gemma Arterton, who starred in 2010's Made In Dagenham, brought two of the original 1968 Dagenham Ford factory pay campaigners, Gwen Davis and Eileen Pullen.

Activists wearing T-shirts saying "Time's Up Theresa" gatecrashed the red carpet.

A group called Sisters Uncut said they were protesting against Prime Minister Theresa May and the government's Domestic Violence and Abuse Bill.

(IANS)

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA)
London, United KingdomPrince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain February 18, 2018. Picture taken February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool Reuters
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri' at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA)
Martin McDonagh, Peter Czernin, Sam Rockwell and Graham Broadbent, pose with Frances McDormand, as they hold their trophies for Best Film for 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri' at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay Reuters
Rizzo hold their awards for Sound for the film Dunkirk at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA)
London, United KingdomAlex Gibson, Richard King, Gregg Landaker and Gary A. at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay Reuters
Lily James and Gemma Arterton pose in the press room during the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA)
London, multiple countriesLily James and Gemma Arterton pose in the press room during the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain February 18, 2018. Reuters
Presenters Orlando Bloom and Gugu Mbatha-Raw stand with James Ivory
London, United KingdomPresenters Orlando Bloom and Gugu Mbatha-Raw stand with James Ivory as he holds his award for Adapted Screenplay for Call Me By Your Name at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay Reuters
Hofit Golan arrives at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA)
London, United KingdomHofit Golan arrives at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls Reuters
A group of protesters demonstrate on the red carpet at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA)
London, United KingdomA group of protesters demonstrate on the red carpet at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls Reuters
Angelina Jolie arrives at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA)
London, United KingdomAngelina Jolie arrives at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls Reuters
Jeff Melvin and Shane Vieau hold their awards for Production Design for the film The Shape of Water
Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin and Shane Vieau hold their awards for Production Design for the film The Shape of Water at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay Reuters
Presenters Letitia Wright and Anya Taylor Joy pose for pictures at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA)
London, United KingdomPresenters Letitia Wright and Anya Taylor Joy pose for pictures at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay Reuters
Chiwetel Ejiofor and Frances Aaternir arrive for the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA)
Chiwetel Ejiofor and Frances Aaternir arrive for the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay Reuters
Presenter Naomi Harris poses at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA)
London, United KingdomPresenter Naomi Harris poses at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay Reuters
Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA)
London, United KingdomLupita Nyong'o arrives at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay Reuters