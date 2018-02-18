South Korean actress Baek Jin Hee officially declared her relationship with Yoon Hyun Min last year, giving her fans major love goals. The couple met each other on the set of My Daughter, Geum Sa Wol in 2015 and started dating in April 2016.

J,Wide Company, Baek's agency, had released a statement confirming the relationship of the duo. "It is true that Baek Jin Hee and Yoon Hyun Min are dating," the statement said. It also added that the couple is very much in love and they have been together since April of 2016.

