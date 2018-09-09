The B.A.P boy group member who was booked for alleged indecent assault of a woman turned out to be none other than Kim Him-chan, popularly known as Himchan. B.A.P's label TS Entertainment released an official statement about the investigations taking place. Furthermore, the label mentions that a misunderstanding took place between Himchan and the alleging party.

As noted by website Soompi, TS Entertainment in a statement said, "As reported, a misunderstanding took place when B.A.P's Himchan was with an acquaintance and friends after being invited by the acquaintance, and the singer has received a police investigation. There was a report that the police forwarded the case to the prosecution, but the claims of the two sides are very conflicting, so more investigations have to take place."

Revealing that Himchan is cooperating with all the necessary processes, TS Entertainment added, "He will diligently take part in the investigation to provide evidence for the facts, and we will release statements again as the incident gets settled. As the investigation is still taking place, we ask for speculative reports to not be released." The statement concluded with the words, "We express our apologies for causing worry to many people."

Himchan had earlier denied the allegations made by the young woman. A police source said, "As the two sides are making conflicting claims and the incident is under investigation, the specific charge cannot be revealed." TS Entertainment promised to take a look at the issue, following which they released the recent statement.

Originally, the B.A.P member in question was being referred to as "A." The charges brought against Himchan stated that he was booked for sexually assaulting a woman in her 20s at a vacation home in Namyangju on August. The alleging party had said there were three men and three women at the vacation home when the incident took place.

B.A.P has been going through a rough patch of late. The boy group's frontman and rapper Bang Yong-guk recently left the band after choosing not to renew his contract with TS Entertainment. He shortly wrote a letter to his fans, thanking them for their support and love.